Mamata Banerjee Refutes Allegations of Terror Ties Amid Political Tensions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently denied BJP accusations linking her to terrorists and fundamentalists in Bangladesh. Addressing the assembly, she pledged to resign if claims were proven true and planned to write to PM Modi about the baseless remarks, emphasizing her commitment to secularism and peaceful coexistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:58 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has categorically denied allegations made by BJP MLAs accusing her of connections with terrorists and fundamentalists in Bangladesh. She asserted she would resign if these claims were verified, challenging the opposition to substantiate their accusations.

Banerjee announced her intentions to communicate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decrying what she described as baseless assertions. She accused BJP legislators of exploiting religion for political gain, asserting her commitment to secularism and religious harmony in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister condemned divisive rhetoric and misinformation spread by her political opponents, reaffirming her dedication to peace and the development of all communities in the state. Banerjee highlighted that amidst the tension in Bangladesh, her government worked to maintain stability and harmony in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

