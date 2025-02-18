Rishi Sunak Explores India's Parliament House

In a recent visit to India, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explored the architectural grandeur of Parliament House along with his family. Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Sunak received a warm welcome from Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

The Sunak family toured the striking galleries and chambers of the two Houses, the revered Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan, the historic old Parliament building. Their visit offered a glimpse into India's rich legislative history and architectural beauty.

This tour of Parliament House is part of Sunak's broader engagements in India, which also included a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal and discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just days earlier.

