Left Menu

Rishi Sunak Explores India's Parliament House

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside his family, visited India's Parliament House. Accompanied by MP Sudha Murthy, they were welcomed by Lok Sabha Secretary General. The visit included touring the galleries, chambers, and Constitution Hall, and followed engagements including a Taj Mahal visit and meeting with India's External Affairs Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:59 IST
Rishi Sunak Explores India's Parliament House
Rishi Sunak
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent visit to India, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explored the architectural grandeur of Parliament House along with his family. Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Sunak received a warm welcome from Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

The Sunak family toured the striking galleries and chambers of the two Houses, the revered Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan, the historic old Parliament building. Their visit offered a glimpse into India's rich legislative history and architectural beauty.

This tour of Parliament House is part of Sunak's broader engagements in India, which also included a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal and discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just days earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025