Rishi Sunak Explores India's Parliament House
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside his family, visited India's Parliament House. Accompanied by MP Sudha Murthy, they were welcomed by Lok Sabha Secretary General. The visit included touring the galleries, chambers, and Constitution Hall, and followed engagements including a Taj Mahal visit and meeting with India's External Affairs Minister.
- Country:
- India
In a recent visit to India, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explored the architectural grandeur of Parliament House along with his family. Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Sunak received a warm welcome from Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.
The Sunak family toured the striking galleries and chambers of the two Houses, the revered Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan, the historic old Parliament building. Their visit offered a glimpse into India's rich legislative history and architectural beauty.
This tour of Parliament House is part of Sunak's broader engagements in India, which also included a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal and discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just days earlier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Modi's Address in Lok Sabha: A Key Moment
Govt schemes saved lot of money, but we did not use it to build 'Sheesh Mahal': PM Narendra Modi replying to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha.
We believe in spending resources towards public welfare; our model dovetails savings and development: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.