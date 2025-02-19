Left Menu

Ukraine President Accuses Trump of Falling Into Russian Disinformation Trap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused former US President Donald Trump of being influenced by Russian disinformation. Zelenskyy clarified that Trump's claim about his low approval rating was misinformation stemming from Russia. The comments were made during a news conference following Trump's statements at Mar-a-Lago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:56 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to statements made by former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of inhabiting a 'disinformation space' influenced by Russia. The controversy centers around Trump's claim that Zelenskyy's approval rating is a mere 4 percent.

Speaking from Kyiv, Zelenskyy dismissed Trump's remarks, attributing them to misinformation emanating from Russian sources. The Ukrainian leader addressed the issue during a recent news conference, underscoring the challenges posed by disinformation in international relations.

The issue emerged after Trump's remarks at Mar-a-Lago, which prompted Zelenskyy to publicly defend his position and highlight the need for diligence in verifying information, especially from regions with a vested interest in altering public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

