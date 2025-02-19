Ukraine President Accuses Trump of Falling Into Russian Disinformation Trap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to statements made by former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of inhabiting a 'disinformation space' influenced by Russia. The controversy centers around Trump's claim that Zelenskyy's approval rating is a mere 4 percent.

Speaking from Kyiv, Zelenskyy dismissed Trump's remarks, attributing them to misinformation emanating from Russian sources. The Ukrainian leader addressed the issue during a recent news conference, underscoring the challenges posed by disinformation in international relations.

The issue emerged after Trump's remarks at Mar-a-Lago, which prompted Zelenskyy to publicly defend his position and highlight the need for diligence in verifying information, especially from regions with a vested interest in altering public perception.

