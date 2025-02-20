Left Menu

Zelenskiy and NATO Chief Rutte Coordinate Security Strategy for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed security guarantees for Kyiv amid talks of war resolution with Russia. Both leaders insist strong security assurances are crucial to prevent future conflicts. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for lasting peace rather than temporary ceasefires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:02 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of security guarantees for Kyiv in discussions to end the nearly three-year conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte coordinated on strategic steps for ensuring lasting peace with Ukraine's global partners.

In a statement, Zelenskiy cautioned against deception by Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting on secure commitments before engaging in peace negotiations. The urgency for firm assurances was echoed as Russia and the United States initiated preliminary talks on conflict resolution.

Both Zelenskiy and Rutte countered comments by former U.S. President Trump, who criticized Ukraine's wartime election decisions. Discussions reportedly conveyed a unified message against temporary ceasefires, advocating instead for a durable peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

