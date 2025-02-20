Zelenskiy and NATO Chief Rutte Coordinate Security Strategy for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of security guarantees for Kyiv in discussions to end the nearly three-year conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte coordinated on strategic steps for ensuring lasting peace with Ukraine's global partners.

In a statement, Zelenskiy cautioned against deception by Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting on secure commitments before engaging in peace negotiations. The urgency for firm assurances was echoed as Russia and the United States initiated preliminary talks on conflict resolution.

Both Zelenskiy and Rutte countered comments by former U.S. President Trump, who criticized Ukraine's wartime election decisions. Discussions reportedly conveyed a unified message against temporary ceasefires, advocating instead for a durable peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)