In a dramatic shift from previous U.S. strategy, high-level diplomatic talks between the United States and Russia took place, with Ukraine conspicuously excluded from the table. This move, led by President Donald Trump, diverges from former President Joe Biden's policies of full solidarity with Kyiv.

The meeting has ignited heated criticisms and widespread concern over possible concessions to Moscow, which many fear could destabilize European security. Trump's remarks, suggesting Kyiv initiated the conflict and branding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a 'dictator without elections,' further fueled controversy.

Former U.S. foreign policy adviser Brett Bruen highlighted the risks of normalizing relations with Russia while minimizing Ukraine's role. Meanwhile, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its approach, aiming to navigate a complex international landscape and secure a peace deal that satisfies all parties involved.

