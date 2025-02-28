Diplomatic Tensions: France and Algeria's Immigration Standoff
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over the detention of Franco-Algerian author Boualem Sansal in Algeria, emphasizing the need to reevaluate immigration agreements between France and Algeria. Prime Minister François Bayrou has suggested reviewing the 1968 pact unless Algeria cooperates with deportations. Relations between the two countries are already strained due to geopolitical tensions.
French President Emmanuel Macron has raised alarms about the detention and health of Franco-Algerian author Boualem Sansal, detained in Algeria since November. Speaking in Porto, Portugal, Macron cited Sansal's situation as pivotal in restoring trust between France and Algeria.
Macron also called for a review of the immigration pact with Algeria, especially after a knife attack in Mulhouse by an Algerian national. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou plans to reassess the 1968 immigration agreement if Algeria fails to accept deportees from France.
The tensions are compounded by France's recognition of Morocco's claim over Western Sahara, which has further strained diplomatic relations with Algeria, a supporter of the Polisario Front's independence ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
American Citizen Joseph Tater's Detention Extended in Russia
Samajwadi Party Accuses Lucknow Police of Unlawful Detention
Political Tensions Rise as Kizza Besigye's Health Worsens in Detention
Mass Detentions in Turkey Highlight Ongoing Crackdown on PKK Affiliates
Turkish Crackdown Intensifies with Mass Detentions