Diplomatic Showdown: Zelenskyy and Trump Clash as Global Leaders Rally

A heated exchange between President Zelenskyy and President Trump in the Oval Office highlighted the growing divide between the US and Europe over Ukraine. Zelenskyy received widespread support from European leaders, emphasizing solidarity with Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, while Trump maintained his 'America First' stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-03-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 08:55 IST
In a dramatic meeting at the Oval Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump engaged in a tense exchange that underscored deepening rifts between America and its European allies over support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

European leaders swiftly expressed solidarity with Zelenskyy, praising Ukraine's resilience and reinforcing their commitment to stand by the nation. Leaders like Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron publicly reaffirmed their support, stressing the need for a united front against Russian aggression.

Trump, however, reiterated his 'America First' policy, asserting that the US would not be exploited. His administration emphasized support for this stance, while the global media spotlighted Zelenskyy's thanks for international backing and his call for just and lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

