Left Menu

PKK Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace in Turkey

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced a ceasefire following leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for disarmament, aiming to end a 40-year conflict with Turkey. While the move has regional implications and is supported by Ankara, it remains contingent on establishing political and security conditions for Ocalan's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:03 IST
PKK Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace in Turkey
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has declared an immediate ceasefire, echoing the disarmament call made by their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. This announcement marks a significant step towards ending a four-decade-long conflict with the Turkish state.

Both the Turkish government and the Kurdish Democratic Party (DEM) have shown support for Ocalan's initiative. This could potentially result in a historic peace, reshaping the socio-economic landscape of southeast Turkey, which has been severely affected by the long-standing insurgency.

The PKK seeks improved rights for Ocalan to ensure a successful disarmament process, a demand that Ankara has yet to address. Previous ceasefire attempts have failed, but this move has garnered positive reactions from the international community, including the U.S. and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025