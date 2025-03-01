PKK Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace in Turkey

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has declared an immediate ceasefire, echoing the disarmament call made by their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. This announcement marks a significant step towards ending a four-decade-long conflict with the Turkish state.

Both the Turkish government and the Kurdish Democratic Party (DEM) have shown support for Ocalan's initiative. This could potentially result in a historic peace, reshaping the socio-economic landscape of southeast Turkey, which has been severely affected by the long-standing insurgency.

The PKK seeks improved rights for Ocalan to ensure a successful disarmament process, a demand that Ankara has yet to address. Previous ceasefire attempts have failed, but this move has garnered positive reactions from the international community, including the U.S. and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)