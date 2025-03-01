Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Zelenskiy and Trump Spar at White House Over Ukraine Aid

A heated exchange between Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and Donald Trump at the White House has caused division among Republicans and affected future aid prospects for Kyiv. The clash has prompted calls for Zelenskiy to change his stance or resign, while some Republicans support continued assistance to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:32 IST
A tense confrontation unfolded at the White House as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faced off against former U.S. President Donald Trump. The exchange has deepened divisions among U.S. Republicans and cast doubt on continued American aid for Ukraine's battle with Russia.

The confrontation saw some traditional Republican allies of Ukraine criticize Zelenskiy, with Senator Lindsey Graham urging him to alter his approach or step down. Meanwhile, other Republicans joined with Democrats in backing Ukraine, underscoring the split within the party.

The fallout from the meeting has strained U.S.-Ukraine relations, particularly as discussions over a minerals deal between the two nations remained unresolved. Observers note that an agreement could bolster economic and security ties, potentially rallying more support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

