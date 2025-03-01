Left Menu

Global Leaders Rally Support for Ukraine Amid White House Clash

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump ended in disaster, sparking international reactions. Global leaders expressed solidarity with Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of a just and lasting peace. Trump's stance during the meeting drew criticism for allegedly undermining Ukraine's efforts against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:15 IST
The recent meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House has drawn global attention, ending in what many have described as a diplomatic disaster. The encounter, which was rife with tension, has ignited a storm of international reactions in support of Ukraine's ongoing struggle against Russian aggression.

Global leaders from Canada, Germany, France, and other nations have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized that Ukraine's fight for democracy and sovereignty is pivotal, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the need for a just and lasting peace, assuring Ukraine of Europe's steadfast backing.

Despite criticism of Trump's demeanor during the meeting, the overarching call from global leaders is for unity and lasting peace. They underscored the significance of continued international support for Ukraine, amidst its fight to maintain sovereignty and security against Russian invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

