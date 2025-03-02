Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Seeks New Ukrainian Leadership for Peace Deal

Senior U.S. advisers suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy may not be the right leader to secure peace with Russia. A contentious Oval Office exchange with Trump and the U.S. government highlights tensions. Washington seeks permanent peace involving territorial concessions and security guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 20:50 IST
In a striking development from Washington, top advisers to President Donald Trump have suggested that Ukraine needs a leader willing to negotiate a lasting peace with Russia. The current Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been questioned for his commitment to such peaceful resolutions.

On the heels of a tense meeting in the Oval Office involving Trump, Zelenskiy, and Vice President JD Vance, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz emphasized the need for a leader ready to engage in peace talks with both the U.S. and Russia. Waltz, on CNN's "State of the Union," underscored the importance of Ukraine securing a lasting peace paired with territorial concessions in return for security guarantees.

Tensions have reached new heights after the meeting, which also involved discussions about a collaborative agreement on Ukraine's natural resources. However, due to the unresolved issues, the agreement remains unsigned, leaving the future strategy between Ukraine and the U.S. uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

