Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Minister Resigns Amid Scandal

The Maharashtra government faces sharp opposition after Minister Dhananjay Munde resigns following his aide's detention over an extortion case linked to a murder. Accusations mount against the Fadnavis administration for alleged inaction, as the opposition demands accountability and questions rising crime in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:59 IST
Congress MLA Nana Patole (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst political turbulence and intense scrutiny, the Maharashtra government is under fire following the resignation of Minister Dhananjay Munde. The departure comes on the heels of judicial custody for Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, implicated in an extortion plot tied to a murder in Beed district, triggering a fierce outcry from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Voices from the opposition, including Congress MLA Nana Patole, criticize the Fadnavis administration for allegedly safeguarding the accused while crime reportedly escalates across the region. Patole's comments resonate with growing dissatisfaction, questioning the government's sluggish response to allegations against its ministers.

As calls for transparency and action intensify, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confronts mounting pressure. Despite accepting Munde's resignation, both internal and external critics continue to challenge the ruling coalition's ethics, demanding accountability in the wake of the Beed murder case and associated accusations of governmental complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

