Controversy Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Remarks Praising Aurangzeb in Maharashtra Legislature

The Maharashtra legislature was in turmoil after Abu Asim Azmi, a Samajwadi Party MLA, made contentious remarks lauding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. His statements drew ire from ruling Mahayuti members, who accused him of treason and demanded his suspension.

As a result of the uproar, both Houses were frequently adjourned. The controversy laid bare the tensions within the legislative assembly, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leading the charge against Azmi, condemning his comments as an affront to national heroes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In a wider political context, the BJP in Delhi seized the moment to criticize the Congress and its allies, framing Azmi's comments as offensive to Indian traditions. The Mumbai police launched an investigation into Azmi, with charges registered under sections regarding religious sentiments and defamation.

