In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has responded positively to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent openness to negotiations regarding the ongoing war. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed uncertainty about the actual parties involved in potential talks.

The statement from Zelenskiy emerged from a letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump, which Trump publicly shared, highlighting Ukraine's eagerness to pursue peace. Trump, quoting Zelenskiy, emphasized that no one desires peace more than Ukraine, reflecting a strong hope for resolution.

Despite the positive reception from Moscow, Peskov pointed out existing challenges, as a 2022 decree by Zelenskiy still prohibits Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, particularly with President Vladimir Putin. This situation suggests that while dialogue is welcomed, significant obstacles remain.

