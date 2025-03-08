Congress Calls Out Election Commission Over Duplicate Voter ID Debacle
The Congress has criticized the Election Commission of India for what it describes as a duplicitous explanation regarding duplicate voter ID numbers, demanding more transparency. The Election Commission acknowledges the issue, labeling it a 'decades-long' matter, and has promised resolution within three months.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Friday labeled the Election Commission's response to the controversy surrounding duplicate voter ID numbers as 'duplicitous'. They have demanded that the commission clarify its stance to protect the integrity of India's voter lists.
Facing accusations of concealing issues with duplicate identities, the Election Commission indicated that it plans to resolve the problem within the next three months. Despite assurances, the Congress's Empowered Action Group critically questioned the ECI's credibility and transparency in handling electoral processes.
The group's statement challenged the Election Commission's past declarations that voter IDs were unique, pressing the commission on why such discrepancies exist and the reasons for delayed action. Amid these tensions, a strong call for the release of Maharashtra's voter rolls was reiterated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
