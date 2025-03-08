Modi Receives Prestigious Barbados Honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the prestigious Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award, expressing gratitude to both the government and the citizens of Barbados.

He dedicated the accolade to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, acknowledging the recognition of his strategic leadership and assistance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the award's significance in symbolizing the close and enduring friendship between India and Barbados.

