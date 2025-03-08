Left Menu

Modi Receives Prestigious Barbados Honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados, dedicated to the 1.4 billion Indians. The award recognizes Modi's strategic leadership and assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. It symbolizes the enduring friendship between India and Barbados, as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the prestigious Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award, expressing gratitude to both the government and the citizens of Barbados.

He dedicated the accolade to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, acknowledging the recognition of his strategic leadership and assistance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the award's significance in symbolizing the close and enduring friendship between India and Barbados.

