Diplomatic Efforts to End the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, focused on strategies for ending the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict. The call underscores increasing international efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Announced by the U.S. State Department on Friday, the dialogue is part of broader collaborative efforts between the United States and France, showcasing their dedication to resolving one of Eastern Europe's most pressing geopolitical crises.

This conversation reflects a shared commitment to leveraging diplomatic channels aimed at fostering peace, stability, and security in the region, amidst ongoing tensions and international concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)