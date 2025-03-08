Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts to End the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot discussed efforts to bring an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war during a recent call. The dialogue signifies heightened diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and France, highlighting their collaboration for peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:10 IST
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, focused on strategies for ending the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict. The call underscores increasing international efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Announced by the U.S. State Department on Friday, the dialogue is part of broader collaborative efforts between the United States and France, showcasing their dedication to resolving one of Eastern Europe's most pressing geopolitical crises.

This conversation reflects a shared commitment to leveraging diplomatic channels aimed at fostering peace, stability, and security in the region, amidst ongoing tensions and international concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

