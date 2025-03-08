Karnataka's Leadership Puzzle: Siddaramaiah to Stay Amid Speculations

Karnataka's leadership arena witnesses uncertainty, with Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna confirming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's ongoing tenure. Siddaramaiah, known for his financial acumen and recent budget presentation, is poised to present future budgets despite swirling rumors within Congress.

Rajanna, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, emphasizes that any leadership change will be directed by the Congress high command. The political discourse has been rife with speculation, hinting at a potential 'rotational chief minister' strategy within the party. Despite calls for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to ascend to the top role, many ministers insist on Siddaramaiah's full-term continuation.

Post recent assembly elections, where intense competition for the Chief Minister's seat occurred, Shivakumar settled for the Deputy CM post, amid talks of a future leadership rotation. Nevertheless, Congress has yet to officially ratify this arrangement, leaving the state's political future in suspense.

(With inputs from agencies.)