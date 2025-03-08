Karnataka's Leadership Puzzle: Siddaramaiah to Stay Amid Speculations
Karnataka's current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, is expected to continue in his role and present the state's budget in subsequent years, as affirmed by state Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna. However, rumors about a possible leadership change, influenced by a 'rotational chief minister' formula, persist within the Congress party.
Karnataka's leadership arena witnesses uncertainty, with Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna confirming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's ongoing tenure. Siddaramaiah, known for his financial acumen and recent budget presentation, is poised to present future budgets despite swirling rumors within Congress.
Rajanna, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, emphasizes that any leadership change will be directed by the Congress high command. The political discourse has been rife with speculation, hinting at a potential 'rotational chief minister' strategy within the party. Despite calls for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to ascend to the top role, many ministers insist on Siddaramaiah's full-term continuation.
Post recent assembly elections, where intense competition for the Chief Minister's seat occurred, Shivakumar settled for the Deputy CM post, amid talks of a future leadership rotation. Nevertheless, Congress has yet to officially ratify this arrangement, leaving the state's political future in suspense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
