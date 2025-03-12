Delhi's Women Await Promised Relief: Opposition Challenges BJP

Delhi Leader of the Opposition Atishi has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of failing to deliver on pledges made to the women of Delhi. Promises such as the Rs 2,500 financial aid and free LPG cylinders remain unfulfilled, leading to widespread discontent.

The BJP had included several promises in its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election, including the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which aimed to provide Rs 2,500 monthly to women. Additionally, the party was to offer LPG cylinders at reduced rates and free cylinders during festivals like Holi and Diwali.

Countering the criticism, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pledged to uphold all commitments, emphasizing women's welfare and security. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Gopal Rai accused the BJP of a 'blame game,' distracting from unfulfilled promises rather than addressing them directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)