BRS Leaders Criticize Telangana Government's Unfulfilled Promises and Financial Mismanagement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Vidyarthi Vibhagam members staged a demonstration at the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, urging the state government to appoint an education minister. The police detained the protestors, taking them into custody.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing critique of the Congress-led state government, accusing it of having no vision and focusing solely on commission-based dealings. He highlighted the dissatisfaction of various groups, including government employees and farmers, during the 15-month rule of Revanth Reddy's administration. KTR underscored the alarming suicide rates among farmers and alleged corruption within the government.

The BRS leader also criticized the governor's speech, likening it to a Congress press meet and expressing disappointment over unaddressed farmer issues. He claimed that significant portions of farmers' loans remain unpaid. BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha further accused the Revanth Reddy administration of financial mismanagement, reckless borrowing, and failing to deliver on key electoral promises, demanding a detailed white paper on loan allocations and expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)