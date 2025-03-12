Rapid Talks Between Putin and Trump Loom

Just a day after the United States lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine, a possible phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could be set up swiftly, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

The Trump administration renewed military support and intelligence cooperation with Ukraine on Tuesday, aligning with Kyiv's endorsement of a US-backed 30-day ceasefire proposal amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The ceasefire is conditional upon Moscow's agreement in key talks held in Saudi Arabia.

The Kremlin has not dismissed the possibility of direct communication between the two leaders following the recent US-Ukrainian negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that if a high-level phone call is needed, it can be quickly arranged thanks to established diplomatic channels. Peskov highlighted that since Trump's inauguration, the leaders have only spoken once by phone, on February 12, where they covered topics like Ukraine's conflict and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)