Left Menu

Michelle Bowman Tapped for Federal Reserve's Vice Chair Role

Bloomberg News reports that the Trump administration plans to nominate Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman as vice chair for supervision. This potential nomination highlights her increasing influence within the Federal Reserve, as she becomes a significant figure in guiding financial policy and regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:37 IST
Michelle Bowman Tapped for Federal Reserve's Vice Chair Role
Michelle Bowman

The Trump administration is poised to nominate Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman as vice chair for supervision, according to Bloomberg News. This move could see an announcement as soon as today, a person familiar with the matter disclosed to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Bowman's potential nomination underscores her growing prominence within the central bank. Her new role would place her at the forefront of regulatory oversight, thereby empowering her to shape key financial policies.

If confirmed, Bowman would be pivotal in steering the Federal Reserve's approach to supervision and regulation, marking a significant step in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025