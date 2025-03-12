Michelle Bowman Tapped for Federal Reserve's Vice Chair Role

The Trump administration is poised to nominate Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman as vice chair for supervision, according to Bloomberg News. This move could see an announcement as soon as today, a person familiar with the matter disclosed to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Bowman's potential nomination underscores her growing prominence within the central bank. Her new role would place her at the forefront of regulatory oversight, thereby empowering her to shape key financial policies.

If confirmed, Bowman would be pivotal in steering the Federal Reserve's approach to supervision and regulation, marking a significant step in her career.

