West Bengal Assembly Documents Debacle

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee will resume providing legislative documents to BJP MLAs from Monday. This decision comes after a temporary halt, initiated due to protests by BJP members over denied adjournment requests. Speaker Banerjee urges adherence to democratic norms amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:03 IST
West Bengal Assembly Speaker, Biman Banerjee, announced on Thursday that documents related to the House proceedings will be available to BJP legislators starting Monday.

The announcement follows a temporary suspension of document dissemination due to disruptions by BJP MLAs, who protested against the Speaker's refusal to adjourn the House over reports of temple attacks in the state.

Amid these tensions, Speaker Banerjee emphasized the importance of adhering to democratic norms in response to BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh's complaints about lack of access to crucial legislative materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

