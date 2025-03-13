Left Menu

Speaker Warns BJP MLA Over Distorted Claims in West Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has warned BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee to exercise caution when making statements in the House. This follows Chatterjee's controversial comments about an award won by the state's Trinamool Congress government, which Banerjee described as wilful distortion of facts.

  • India

In a significant development at the West Bengal Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee has issued a caution to BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee over his remarks concerning an award won by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress government. Chatterjee, a newcomer to the legislative process, found himself in the Speaker's crosshairs during a heated budget discussion.

Speaker Banerjee's warning followed a breach of privilege notice from senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya regarding Chatterjee's comments, which had cast suspicion on the government award. Despite the serious nature of the accusations, Banerjee opted for leniency due to Chatterjee's inexperience, advising him to exercise greater caution and restraint in his statements.

Highlighting the importance of accurate discourse in the Assembly, the Speaker criticized Chatterjee's alleged distortion of facts. Banerjee emphasised the necessity for members to avoid making unfounded allegations, reinforcing the principle of responsible governance within legislative proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

