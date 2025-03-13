Shashi Tharoor: The Uncommon Politician Amidst Congress Crossroads

Days after speculation about Shashi Tharoor's potential departure from the Congress surfaced, CPI(M) interim coordinator Prakash Karat categorically denied any possibility of Tharoor joining their ranks. Karat clarified that the seasoned MP from Thiruvananthpuram has never indicated a shift from the Congress, despite his occasionally inconvenient viewpoints within the party.

During a PTI interview, Karat commended Tharoor, describing him as an atypical politician. His comments and independent stance sometimes challenge Congress norms but remain rooted in truth, said Karat. Notably, Tharoor's article celebrating Kerala start-ups under the LDF government sparked debate, highlighting progress without direct political endorsement.

Tharoor later clarified his admiration for Kerala's start-up growth wasn't a nod to the CPI(M) leadership. His subsequent remarks in a podcast were interpreted as a bid for Congress leadership in Kerala, leading to intra-party tensions. Tharoor criticized the media for misrepresenting his statements, underscoring the complex dynamics at play.

