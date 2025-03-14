Left Menu

Zelenskiy Sees Hope for Peace Amid Ceasefire Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about ending the war with Russia through a proposed 30-day ceasefire. However, Russia set conditions for agreement, leading Zelenskiy to urge allied pressure on Moscow amid concerns of prolonged negotiations.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism on Friday regarding the possibility of ending the prolonged conflict with Russia. His comments came following a joint proposal from Ukraine and the U.S. for a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow has countered with a demand for certain conditions to be met.

Zelenskiy cautioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin might attempt to drag the ceasefire proposal into prolonged discussions, potentially stalling peace efforts. He called on the United States and Ukraine's other allies to apply diplomatic pressure on Russia to facilitate a resolution.

The prospects of a ceasefire hinge on complex international negotiations, with the world watching how these diplomatic maneuvers unfold. The situation remains dynamic, with all parties evaluating their next steps in a bid to restore peace in the region.

