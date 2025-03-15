Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies Amid Drone Assaults: Ceasefire Talks Hang in Balance

Intense drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine escalated, with over 100 drones deployed. Recent attacks followed Russian President Putin’s meeting with a US envoy about a 30-day ceasefire proposal. Amid ongoing military tensions, both nations express conditional support for peace talks as infrastructure suffers significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine exchanged numerous aerial assaults overnight, with both nations reporting over 100 enemy drone incidents on Saturday.

The confrontations occurred following Russian President Vladimir Putin's engagement with US envoy Steve Witkoff to deliberate on a proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict.

Despite tentative support for the ceasefire from both sides, doubts linger over commitment levels as Russia's sustained military buildup triggers grave diplomatic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

