Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies Amid Drone Assaults: Ceasefire Talks Hang in Balance

Russia and Ukraine exchanged numerous aerial assaults overnight, with both nations reporting over 100 enemy drone incidents on Saturday.

The confrontations occurred following Russian President Vladimir Putin's engagement with US envoy Steve Witkoff to deliberate on a proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict.

Despite tentative support for the ceasefire from both sides, doubts linger over commitment levels as Russia's sustained military buildup triggers grave diplomatic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)