Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies Amid Drone Assaults: Ceasefire Talks Hang in Balance
Intense drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine escalated, with over 100 drones deployed. Recent attacks followed Russian President Putin’s meeting with a US envoy about a 30-day ceasefire proposal. Amid ongoing military tensions, both nations express conditional support for peace talks as infrastructure suffers significant damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine exchanged numerous aerial assaults overnight, with both nations reporting over 100 enemy drone incidents on Saturday.
The confrontations occurred following Russian President Vladimir Putin's engagement with US envoy Steve Witkoff to deliberate on a proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict.
Despite tentative support for the ceasefire from both sides, doubts linger over commitment levels as Russia's sustained military buildup triggers grave diplomatic concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- ceasefire
- drone warfare
- Putin
- Zelenskyy
- Steve Witkoff
- peace talks
- Kyiv
- US envoy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy Stands Firm Amid Diplomatic Firestorm
Diplomatic Showdown: Zelenskyy and Trump Clash as Global Leaders Rally
Trump-Zelenskyy Relationship Woes: From 'Perfect' Call to Political Impasse
Tense Oval Office Clash: Trump and Zelenskyy Disagree on Ceasefire
Diplomatic Clash: Rubio Criticizes Zelenskyy After Tense Trump Meeting