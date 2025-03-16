Republicans Clash Over Medicaid Reforms in Trump Agenda

Congressional Republicans are divided over spending cuts necessary for advancing President Donald Trump's tax and border security agenda. A key issue is whether to significantly overhaul Medicaid to fund the $4.6 trillion in tax cuts and increased military expenditure. The program supports over 35 million Americans, funded jointly by federal and state governments.

Senate Republicans debate a budget blueprint targeting $1.5 to $2 trillion in spending cuts over the next decade. Hardline House Republicans demand safeguarding their cuts, with Medicaid's future hanging in the balance. The program's $618 billion annual cost is a primary target, despite the political risks.

The debt ceiling adds pressure, with Republicans using it as leverage for spending reductions. Failure to raise the borrowing limit could lead to catastrophic default. As Congress races against a mid-year deadline, debate intensifies, with Medicaid reform at its core.

