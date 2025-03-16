Left Menu

APCC President Accuses Pawan Kalyan of Steering Janasena Toward Communalism

APCC President YS Sharmila criticized Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan for allegedly turning his party into a communal entity serving a particular religion. She condemned the shift away from its founding principles and urged Kalyan to address key issues like employment and regional inequality, rather than fueling divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:13 IST
APCC President Accuses Pawan Kalyan of Steering Janasena Toward Communalism
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila has launched a scathing attack on Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of transforming the Janasena party into an 'Andhra Communal Party.'

In her comments, Sharmila criticized the party's apparent departure from its original mission of serving the people and accused Kalyan of embracing a religious agenda.

Echoing these sentiments, APCC Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji expressed disappointment over Janasena's lack of clear positions on critical issues such as employment and economic policy, urging Kalyan to focus on real issues affecting the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025