APCC President Accuses Pawan Kalyan of Steering Janasena Toward Communalism

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila has launched a scathing attack on Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of transforming the Janasena party into an 'Andhra Communal Party.'

In her comments, Sharmila criticized the party's apparent departure from its original mission of serving the people and accused Kalyan of embracing a religious agenda.

Echoing these sentiments, APCC Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji expressed disappointment over Janasena's lack of clear positions on critical issues such as employment and economic policy, urging Kalyan to focus on real issues affecting the state.

