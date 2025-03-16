APCC President Accuses Pawan Kalyan of Steering Janasena Toward Communalism
APCC President YS Sharmila criticized Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan for allegedly turning his party into a communal entity serving a particular religion. She condemned the shift away from its founding principles and urged Kalyan to address key issues like employment and regional inequality, rather than fueling divisions.
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila has launched a scathing attack on Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of transforming the Janasena party into an 'Andhra Communal Party.'
In her comments, Sharmila criticized the party's apparent departure from its original mission of serving the people and accused Kalyan of embracing a religious agenda.
Echoing these sentiments, APCC Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji expressed disappointment over Janasena's lack of clear positions on critical issues such as employment and economic policy, urging Kalyan to focus on real issues affecting the state.
