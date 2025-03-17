Bolsonaro Supporters Rally on Copacabana Beach Amid Coup Charges

Thousands of supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro gathered on Copacabana Beach to back the embattled far-right politician as he faces charges of attempting a coup. The demonstration comes amid lingering political tensions following Bolsonaro's election defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Despite hopes for a larger turnout, local media reported about 18,000 attendees. Protesters demanded amnesty for those jailed for the January 8, 2023, riot in which Bolsonaro's supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia. Key figures, including close Bolsonaro allies, were present to bolster their cause.

Bolsonaro, who has denied any wrongdoing, claims he is a victim of political persecution. As Brazil's Supreme Court prepares to decide whether he and others will stand trial, experts suggest that the legal case against him appears strong, though Bolsonaro's rhetoric continues to attract unwavering supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)