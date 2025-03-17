Left Menu

Bolsonaro Supporters Rally on Copacabana Beach Amid Coup Charges

Thousands gathered at Copacabana Beach to support Brazil’s ex-President Jair Bolsonaro amidst accusations of plotting a coup. Despite being charged with various offenses, Bolsonaro claims innocence, describing the charges as political persecution. His allies are advocating for amnesty for those convicted from a past riot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 17-03-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:49 IST
Bolsonaro Supporters Rally on Copacabana Beach Amid Coup Charges
Bolsonaro

Thousands of supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro gathered on Copacabana Beach to back the embattled far-right politician as he faces charges of attempting a coup. The demonstration comes amid lingering political tensions following Bolsonaro's election defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Despite hopes for a larger turnout, local media reported about 18,000 attendees. Protesters demanded amnesty for those jailed for the January 8, 2023, riot in which Bolsonaro's supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia. Key figures, including close Bolsonaro allies, were present to bolster their cause.

Bolsonaro, who has denied any wrongdoing, claims he is a victim of political persecution. As Brazil's Supreme Court prepares to decide whether he and others will stand trial, experts suggest that the legal case against him appears strong, though Bolsonaro's rhetoric continues to attract unwavering supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025