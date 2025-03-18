Mayawati Condemns Aurangzeb Tomb Removal Amid Nagpur Unrest
BSP leader Mayawati criticized demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, emphasizing the threat to social harmony. Violence in Nagpur led to a curfew, following clashes and vandalism. Maharashtra's government faces pressure to act against escalating discord.
In the wake of growing tensions surrounding demands to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati publicly criticized such calls, labeling them as detrimental to societal unity and peace. She strongly urged the Maharashtra government to curtail actions by disruptive factions.
Her appeal comes as skirmishes escalated in Nagpur's Hansapuri area, where unidentified assailants resorted to arson and stone-pelting, exacerbating an already volatile situation following previous altercations between rival groups in the Mahal locality.
Responding to the unrest, authorities have imposed a city-wide curfew under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The intent is to prevent further disturbances, with police empowered to close roads and enforce restrictions on gatherings and movement in the affected regions.
