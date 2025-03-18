Renewed Conflict in Gaza as Israel Launches Airstrikes, Threatening Ceasefire

In a sharp escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel launched a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 235 Palestinians, including women and children, local hospital officials reported.

The strikes, authorized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to a lack of progress in extending the ceasefire, threaten to reignite the 17-month-old war. This military action arrives amidst growing domestic criticism of Netanyahu's handling of the hostage crisis.

The White House expressed support for Israel, attributing blame to Hamas for the breakdown in peace talks. Israeli officials claim the operation aims to dismantle Hamas' military infrastructure, while Hamas accuses Netanyahu of leveraging the conflict for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)