Renewed Conflict in Gaza as Israel Launches Airstrikes, Threatening Ceasefire

Israel launched airstrikes across Gaza, killing at least 235 Palestinians, threatening the 17-month-long ceasefire. The strikes ordered by Prime Minister Netanyahu came amidst stalled negotiations for a second phase ceasefire aimed at exchanging hostages held by Hamas. The White House supported Israel's actions, blaming Hamas for renewed conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sharp escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel launched a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 235 Palestinians, including women and children, local hospital officials reported.

The strikes, authorized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to a lack of progress in extending the ceasefire, threaten to reignite the 17-month-old war. This military action arrives amidst growing domestic criticism of Netanyahu's handling of the hostage crisis.

The White House expressed support for Israel, attributing blame to Hamas for the breakdown in peace talks. Israeli officials claim the operation aims to dismantle Hamas' military infrastructure, while Hamas accuses Netanyahu of leveraging the conflict for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

