Madhya Pradesh Assembly Erupts Over 'Fake Encounter,' Congress Demands Inquiry

In a dramatic session on Tuesday, Congress legislators staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh assembly, protesting what they allege is a fake encounter incident in Mandla. The assembly protest aimed to pressure the state government into launching a magisterial inquiry into the matter and providing Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job to the family of the deceased tribal man.

Despite assurances from State Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel that an investigation would be carried out, Congress leaders expressed dissatisfaction, accusing the government of neglecting tribal concerns. They accused the BJP-led state government of prioritizing votes over actual tribal welfare, demanding swift justice for the victim's family.

Highlighting previous incidents, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticized the government's response and underscored the need for a transparent inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. Meanwhile, Patel noted the government had already allocated Rs 10 lakh to the family and committed to further assistance post-investigation.

