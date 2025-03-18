BJP MLA's Fiery Critique of Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

During a heated session in the Gujarat legislative assembly, BJP MLA Arjun Modhwadia launched a blistering critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Modhwadia, a former Congress stalwart, accused Gandhi of failing to distinguish between essential leadership qualities, mockingly stating he couldn't tell a horse from a donkey.

Modhwadia, who switched allegiance to the BJP in 2024, used the assembly floor to contrast Gandhi's perceived shortcomings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary global leadership. Citing Modi's recent interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, he urged listeners to seek wisdom in Modi's worldly outlook.

The critique intensified with Modiwadhia's recollection of Gandhi's past statements about local Gujarat leaders, challenging his leadership legacy as one of mere inheritance rather than merit or ideals.

