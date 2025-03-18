BJP MLA's Fiery Critique of Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
BJP MLA Arjun Modhwadia criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Gujarat legislative assembly, questioning his leadership abilities. Modhwadia, once a Congress ally, now a BJP member, mocked Gandhi's inherited leadership and his past remarks about Gujarat leaders. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s global vision, contrasting it with Gandhi's perceived inadequacies.
- Country:
- India
During a heated session in the Gujarat legislative assembly, BJP MLA Arjun Modhwadia launched a blistering critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Modhwadia, a former Congress stalwart, accused Gandhi of failing to distinguish between essential leadership qualities, mockingly stating he couldn't tell a horse from a donkey.
Modhwadia, who switched allegiance to the BJP in 2024, used the assembly floor to contrast Gandhi's perceived shortcomings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary global leadership. Citing Modi's recent interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, he urged listeners to seek wisdom in Modi's worldly outlook.
The critique intensified with Modiwadhia's recollection of Gandhi's past statements about local Gujarat leaders, challenging his leadership legacy as one of mere inheritance rather than merit or ideals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
