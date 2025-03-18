Congress Leadership Meeting Spurs Reflections on Gujarat's Political Path

In a strategic assembly at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge convened with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and state functionaries on Tuesday. The meeting saw participation from key figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Prominent Congress leaders such as Bhupesh Baghel, Kumari Seljha, Sachin Pilot, and others were present for deliberations. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers in Ahmedabad, underscoring the necessity for the Congress to address its responsibilities before soliciting electoral support.

During the Samvaad event, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged past electoral setbacks in Gujarat, stressing that victory hinges on the party meeting its obligations. With the upcoming 86th AICC Convention in Ahmedabad from April 8-9, focus sharpens on crafting a strategy to regain footing in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)