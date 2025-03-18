Who Will Lead the BJP in West Bengal Next?

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh called for new leadership as the party prepares for state president elections. These elections occur every three years, and Ghosh underlined the necessity of a democratic selection process. Ghosh finished two terms as president and now wishes to see fresh faces in leadership positions.

Despite a recent electoral defeat in Asansol, Ghosh maintains a strong presence at party assembly meetings. He met with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to discuss the upcoming election. Ghosh plans to remain actively involved in party activities leading up to the assembly elections in 2026, ensuring a robust street presence alongside other members.

Additionally, Ghosh aims to partake in Ram Navami celebrations across the state, encouraging the Hindu community. He acknowledges past attempts to disrupt such celebrations but remains confident in the community's ability to persevere.

