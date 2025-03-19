Putin-Ukraine Peace Talks: Ceasefire Negotiations in Limbo Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a U.S.-proposed halt to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. However, a full 30-day ceasefire deal remains elusive. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy seeks peace talks with European inclusion, while tensions mount over territorial control, military support, and geopolitical strategies involving the U.S. and allies.
In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has tentatively agreed to a proposed month-long suspension of strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This move comes after a lengthy discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, as the White House announces immediate commencement of talks for a broader peace plan.
Despite ordering a halt on energy site attacks, Putin expressed concerns during the discussion that a ceasefire might allow Ukraine to bolster its forces. He emphasized any conflict resolution must cease military and intelligence backing to Ukraine, mirroring long-standing Russian apprehensions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, observing ongoing Russian advances, insists on European involvement in peace negotiations. The potential for a permanent ceasefire and peace agreement remains uncertain, as geopolitical dynamics, including Russia's territorial ambitions and U.S.-EU relations, complicate the path forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
