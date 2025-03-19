Putin-Ukraine Peace Talks: Ceasefire Negotiations in Limbo Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has tentatively agreed to a proposed month-long suspension of strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This move comes after a lengthy discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, as the White House announces immediate commencement of talks for a broader peace plan.

Despite ordering a halt on energy site attacks, Putin expressed concerns during the discussion that a ceasefire might allow Ukraine to bolster its forces. He emphasized any conflict resolution must cease military and intelligence backing to Ukraine, mirroring long-standing Russian apprehensions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, observing ongoing Russian advances, insists on European involvement in peace negotiations. The potential for a permanent ceasefire and peace agreement remains uncertain, as geopolitical dynamics, including Russia's territorial ambitions and U.S.-EU relations, complicate the path forward.

