Strategic Leadership Shift in Bihar Congress Aims to Empower Grassroots

The Bihar Congress appointed Rajesh Kumar, a Dalit leader, as its new president, marking a strategic move ahead of state elections. Kumar succeeds Akhilesh Prasad Singh, highlighting the party's focus on reaching marginalized communities. This change aligns with the Congress's broader strategy to empower grassroots and promote social justice.

Updated: 19-03-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:39 IST
Rajesh Kumar, a Dalit leader and MLA from Kutumba, was appointed the Bihar Congress president in a strategic move by the party. He met with party chiefs Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to discuss strengthening the state unit ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Kumar's appointment signals a shift from upper-caste leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh and aims to bolster support among marginalized communities. The Congress is utilizing the strategies of saving the Constitution and demanding a caste census to engage grassroots populations.

The change in leadership is accompanied by Krishna Allavaru's appointment as the new AICC in-charge for Bihar, emphasizing a fresh, aggressive approach to counter claims of being a secondary partner to the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

