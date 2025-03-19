Strategic Leadership Shift in Bihar Congress Aims to Empower Grassroots

Rajesh Kumar, a Dalit leader and MLA from Kutumba, was appointed the Bihar Congress president in a strategic move by the party. He met with party chiefs Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to discuss strengthening the state unit ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Kumar's appointment signals a shift from upper-caste leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh and aims to bolster support among marginalized communities. The Congress is utilizing the strategies of saving the Constitution and demanding a caste census to engage grassroots populations.

The change in leadership is accompanied by Krishna Allavaru's appointment as the new AICC in-charge for Bihar, emphasizing a fresh, aggressive approach to counter claims of being a secondary partner to the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

