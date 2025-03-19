Trump Talks Peace: Aligning Russia and Ukraine
President Donald Trump discussed the needs for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine during an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The dialogue focused on aligning both nations' requests following a prior call with President Putin. Trump expressed confidence in the progress made.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had engaged in a significant discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the requirements for a peace agreement involving Russia and Ukraine. The conversation lasted an hour.
Trump stated that the dialogue largely revolved around aligning the needs and requests of both Russia and Ukraine. This follows a recent call Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Despite the complexities involved, Trump conveyed an optimistic outlook, stating they are firmly on track to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Ukraine
- Russia
- peace
- Putin
- Zelenskiy
- negotiations
- discussion
- Truth Social
- alignment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Freezes Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Tensions with Zelenskiy
Putin and Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing to Strengthen Ties Amidst Turmoil
U.S.-Ukraine Aid Halt: The Trump-Zelenskiy Clash
Starmer Backs Zelenskiy's Steadfast Strive for Peace
Putin Steps In: Mediating Nuclear Diplomacy Between Iran and the US