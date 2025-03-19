Left Menu

Trump Talks Peace: Aligning Russia and Ukraine

President Donald Trump discussed the needs for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine during an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The dialogue focused on aligning both nations' requests following a prior call with President Putin. Trump expressed confidence in the progress made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:21 IST
Trump Talks Peace: Aligning Russia and Ukraine
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had engaged in a significant discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the requirements for a peace agreement involving Russia and Ukraine. The conversation lasted an hour.

Trump stated that the dialogue largely revolved around aligning the needs and requests of both Russia and Ukraine. This follows a recent call Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the complexities involved, Trump conveyed an optimistic outlook, stating they are firmly on track to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025