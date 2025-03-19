Trump Talks Peace: Aligning Russia and Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had engaged in a significant discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the requirements for a peace agreement involving Russia and Ukraine. The conversation lasted an hour.

Trump stated that the dialogue largely revolved around aligning the needs and requests of both Russia and Ukraine. This follows a recent call Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the complexities involved, Trump conveyed an optimistic outlook, stating they are firmly on track to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)