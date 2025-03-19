Left Menu

Heated Parliamentary Exchange: Saket Gokhale's Remarks Sparks Controversy with Amit Shah

TMC member Saket Gokhale's remarks in Rajya Sabha against Home Minister Amit Shah led to protests from the treasury benches. The remarks were deemed objectionable and removed from official records. Shah countered Gokhale's accusations concerning corruption cases and emphasized his electoral mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:41 IST
Heated Parliamentary Exchange: Saket Gokhale's Remarks Sparks Controversy with Amit Shah
remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Tempers flared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as TMC member Saket Gokhale's comments targeting Home Minister Amit Shah prompted widespread condemnation from treasury benches. The contentious remarks were swiftly censored as objectionable by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

During a debate on the Home Ministry's operations, Gokhale accused Shah of being fearful and raised issues of alleged corruption. Shah retaliated by asserting his democratic legitimacy, having been elected seven times, and dismissed any notions of fear, citing false accusations regarding post-election violence cases in West Bengal.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Leader of the House J P Nadda demanded a retraction, branding Gokhale's statements as derogatory and unparliamentary. Meanwhile, Gokhale charged that the Union government was overstepping its jurisdiction, especially concerning state law and order, ensuing a heated discourse on governance and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025