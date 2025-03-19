Heated Parliamentary Exchange: Saket Gokhale's Remarks Sparks Controversy with Amit Shah

Tempers flared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as TMC member Saket Gokhale's comments targeting Home Minister Amit Shah prompted widespread condemnation from treasury benches. The contentious remarks were swiftly censored as objectionable by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

During a debate on the Home Ministry's operations, Gokhale accused Shah of being fearful and raised issues of alleged corruption. Shah retaliated by asserting his democratic legitimacy, having been elected seven times, and dismissed any notions of fear, citing false accusations regarding post-election violence cases in West Bengal.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Leader of the House J P Nadda demanded a retraction, branding Gokhale's statements as derogatory and unparliamentary. Meanwhile, Gokhale charged that the Union government was overstepping its jurisdiction, especially concerning state law and order, ensuing a heated discourse on governance and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)