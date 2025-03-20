Emotional Homecoming: Massive Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 175 prisoners each, marking one of the largest swaps since the full-scale invasion began. The exchange signals a glimmer of hope amid ongoing discussions over a possible ceasefire, although the path to peace remains uncertain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of such exchanges in building trust, reiterating his call for an 'all-for-all' prisoner swap. The exchange saw emotional reunions as released soldiers, many of whom endured harsh detention conditions, returned to their families awaiting them in Ukraine.

Amidst the jubilation, some families are still searching for their missing relatives. As part of ongoing prisoner negotiations, 22 severely wounded Ukrainian captives were released as a 'goodwill gesture,' according to Russia's Defense Ministry, further indicating a complex diplomatic landscape.

