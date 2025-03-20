Himachal Pradesh Pays Tribute to Former Minister Kewal Singh Pathania
The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha mourned the passing of former Minister Kewal Singh Pathania, who was remembered for his impactful service. Pathania, aged 88, passed away in Nurpur. A three-time MLA and former Transport Minister, he first won an Assembly election in 1972 as an independent candidate.
The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha convened on Thursday to mourn the loss of Kewal Singh Pathania, a former minister esteemed for his noteworthy contributions to the state and society. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led the tributes, affirming that Pathania's legacy will endure in public memory.
Pathania passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday night at his residence in Nurpur, located in Himachal's Kangra district. His political journey was illustrious; he served as a three-time MLA and notably held the position of Transport Minister with independent charge. His inaugural electoral victory was in 1972, as an independent candidate in the Assembly election.
Joining Chief Minister Sukhu in expressing grief were Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, and Bhawani Singh Pathania, among others, each reflecting on the indelible impact of Pathania's public service career.
