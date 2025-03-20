Uddhav Thackeray Warns BJP of Political Backfire on False Allegations
Uddhav Thackeray cautioned the BJP over false allegations, particularly concerning his son Aaditya and Disha Salian's death. He criticized the BJP's tactics and underscored the negativity created by raising outdated issues like Aurangzeb’s tomb. Thackeray advocated for responsible political discourse, highlighting societal impact and government accountability.
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), issued a stern warning to the BJP on Thursday, emphasizing that fabricating facts could have serious repercussions. This statement came after BJP members accused his son, Aaditya, in relation to Disha Salian's death.
Thackeray, speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, denied any connection between Aaditya and Salian's death, describing the allegations as baseless. He expressed surprise about the issue's repeated emergence in legislative sessions and warned that manipulative politics could harm everyone involved.
He also supported Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's call for careful public statements and criticized the BJP's divisive politics. Thackeray referenced Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 'Raj Dharma' and addressed the controversy over Aurangzeb's tomb, noting societal exhaustion with resurrected issues leading to unrest.
