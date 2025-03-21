Argentina Braces for National Strike Over Milei's Economic Policies
Argentina's General Confederation of Labor (CGT) has announced a 24-hour national strike on April 10 against President Javier Milei's austerity measures. While Milei's policies have curbed inflation, unions argue they've led to layoffs and reduced consumer purchasing power. The strike marks CGT's latest protest against Milei's administration.
Argentina's largest union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), declared a 24-hour strike slated for April 10, voicing opposition to President Javier Milei's economic austerity measures. The CGT labels the cuts as detrimental to jobs and consumer finances, though the government defends them as crucial for stability.
President Milei's economic policies, while successful in reducing Argentina's rampant inflation, have drawn criticism from union leaders who claim the resultant spending cuts trigger widespread layoffs and impair purchasing power. Hector Daer, CGT secretary general, emphasized that addressing rising unemployment will be a foremost goal of the strike.
The union, long affiliated with the Peronist movement, underlined its disapproval with previous strikes against the administration. Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni contested the legitimacy of the strike, accusing union leaders of intending to damage the government.
