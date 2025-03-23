Celebrating Eight Years of Yogi Adityanath's Leadership in Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to commemorate its eight-year governance milestone under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a plethora of district-level initiatives starting Monday.

Yogi Adityanath, who first took the oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017, and again on March 25, 2022, has led the state with a focus on various socio-economic advancements, particularly benefiting farmers, women, and youth.

From March 24 to April 14, the BJP aims to showcase the government's achievements through various workshops and events, featuring discussions on its zero-tolerance policy on crime and efforts towards social justice and harmony.

