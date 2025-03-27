Left Menu

Turkish Turmoil: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Economic and Political Tensions

Turkey's president accuses opposition of harming the economy amid nationwide protests over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a key rival to Erdogan. The opposition calls for boycotts against pro-government companies. Imamoglu faces charges criticized as politically motivated; protests and legal battles continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 27-03-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 02:08 IST
Turkish Turmoil: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Economic and Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The ongoing crisis in Turkey escalated as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the opposition for destabilizing the economy. The upheaval follows the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant adversary to Erdogan's longstanding rule. The opposition has responded by urging boycotts of businesses supportive of the government.

In a speech to his Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdogan accused opponents of endangering the nation, declaring any economic sabotage would face legal action. Imamoglu's arrest, accompanied by allegations of corruption and terrorism links, has been met with skepticism, with many questioning the veracity of the charges and the influence of political bias in the judiciary.

Protests have erupted nationwide, with demonstrators demanding Imamoglu's release and challenging anti-democratic trends. Despite a ban on gatherings, activists persist, highlighting tensions ahead of potential early elections. Meanwhile, the opposition readies to nominate Imamoglu for the 2028 election, while public scrutiny and unrest continue unabated.

