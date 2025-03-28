In a dramatic series of events, Moldovan politics are in turbulence as Eugenia Gutul, leader of the pro-Russian Gagauz ethnic minority, remains detained on corruption charges. Her arrest at the airport, alongside other key figures, has deepened strains with Russia, causing international reverberations.

The situation escalated when Russia condemned Moldova's actions, labeling them political persecution against opponents of President Maia Sandu, a pro-European advocate. Russia's concerns were echoed in a United Nations Security Council meeting where Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy criticized Moldova's actions.

As tensions rise, Moldova maintains that legal proceedings are devoid of political motivation, focusing on criminal justice. The focus on Gutul and others connects to a broader crackdown involving Ilan Shor, a figure linked to a massive banking scandal. The unfolding events highlight Moldova's fragile geopolitical landscape.

