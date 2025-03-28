Left Menu

Putin suggests possibility of placing Ukraine under temporary administration, Russian news agencies report

Putin, in comments made during a visit to the northern port of Murmansk, also said Russia was moving gradually but confidently towards the achievement of its goals in the more than three-year-old conflict in Ukraine. He said he believed U.S. President Donald Trump, who has moved to improve ties with Moscow and work towards a settlement, sincerely wanted peace in Ukraine. Putin also said Russia was ready to cooperate with North Korea in working towards a settlement of the conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 03:58 IST
Putin suggests possibility of placing Ukraine under temporary administration, Russian news agencies report

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine could be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections and the signature of key accords with the aim of reaching a settlement, Russian news agencies reported early on Friday. Putin, in comments made during a visit to the northern port of Murmansk, also said Russia was moving gradually but confidently towards the achievement of its goals in the more than three-year-old conflict in Ukraine.

He said he believed U.S. President Donald Trump, who has moved to improve ties with Moscow and work towards a settlement, sincerely wanted peace in Ukraine. Putin also said Russia was ready to cooperate with North Korea in working towards a settlement of the conflict.

