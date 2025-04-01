Ukraine's political future remains uncertain as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose term was supposed to end in 2024, sees his leadership questioned amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. The deferral of elections due to martial law has stirred both domestic and international debates about the legitimacy of his continued rule.

Despite criticism from international figures like former US President Donald Trump, who echoed Russian narratives by labeling Zelenskyy a 'dictator,' Ukraine remains firm in its decision. Holding elections is deemed logistically infeasible given the war, with martial law prohibiting any form of voting.

President Zelenskyy maintains that elections will only occur once peace is restored, a position supported by the Ukrainian parliament. As rivals like Valery Zaluzhny loom in the political landscape, Ukraine's path forward hinges on the cessation of conflict and stabilization of the region.

