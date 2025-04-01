Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Leadership Under Siege: The Election Dilemma Amidst War

Amidst the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine continues to defer elections, questioning the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's tenure. With Ukraine under martial law, President Zelenskyy asserts elections will only resume post-ceasefire, a stance supported by Ukrainians but criticized by international players like Trump and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:01 IST
Zelenskyy's Leadership Under Siege: The Election Dilemma Amidst War
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's political future remains uncertain as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose term was supposed to end in 2024, sees his leadership questioned amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. The deferral of elections due to martial law has stirred both domestic and international debates about the legitimacy of his continued rule.

Despite criticism from international figures like former US President Donald Trump, who echoed Russian narratives by labeling Zelenskyy a 'dictator,' Ukraine remains firm in its decision. Holding elections is deemed logistically infeasible given the war, with martial law prohibiting any form of voting.

President Zelenskyy maintains that elections will only occur once peace is restored, a position supported by the Ukrainian parliament. As rivals like Valery Zaluzhny loom in the political landscape, Ukraine's path forward hinges on the cessation of conflict and stabilization of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025