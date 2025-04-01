Celebrating Three Years of Dhami's Leadership in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his successful completion of three years in office, emphasizing the remarkable achievements during his tenure. Modi described the three-year period as one marked by dedicated service, effective governance, and significant development across Uttarakhand.

Modi's congratulatory message, dated March 29, acknowledged the state's strides in sectors like education, health, and tourism under Dhami's leadership. He highlighted Uttarakhand's alignment with its founding goals from 25 years ago, now closer to realization with a comprehensive strategy in place.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the potential of Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi, stating that the state's determined populace is poised to elevate it to new developmental heights. Modi speculated optimistically on Uttarakhand's role in India's development narrative during the Amrit Kaal of Independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)