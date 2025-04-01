Left Menu

Celebrating Three Years of Dhami's Leadership in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commends Pushkar Singh Dhami on completing three years as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, highlighting achievements in governance and development. Modi emphasizes continued progress in various sectors, envisioning Uttarakhand's pivotal role in India's future. Dhami's leadership is celebrated as steering the state towards its development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:08 IST
Celebrating Three Years of Dhami's Leadership in Uttarakhand
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his successful completion of three years in office, emphasizing the remarkable achievements during his tenure. Modi described the three-year period as one marked by dedicated service, effective governance, and significant development across Uttarakhand.

Modi's congratulatory message, dated March 29, acknowledged the state's strides in sectors like education, health, and tourism under Dhami's leadership. He highlighted Uttarakhand's alignment with its founding goals from 25 years ago, now closer to realization with a comprehensive strategy in place.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the potential of Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi, stating that the state's determined populace is poised to elevate it to new developmental heights. Modi speculated optimistically on Uttarakhand's role in India's development narrative during the Amrit Kaal of Independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025